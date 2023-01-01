NEWS Billie Eilish’s Barbie anthem 'What Was I Made For?' to challenge Dave & Central Cee Newsdesk Share with :





Billie Eilish’s Barbie anthem What Was I Made For? benefits from a second week of Barbiemania as it’s currently just 1,500 chart units away from replacing Dave & Central Cee’s Sprinter at Number 1.



Following the release of his much-hyped fourth studio album Utopia, three tracks from Travis Scott could flood the Top 10; Meltdown (6) which features uncredited vocals from Drake, Hyaena (7), and Fein (9) which features uncredited vocals from Playboi Carti.



After the sad news of Sinead O’Connor’s death, the acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter’s 1990 Number 1 single, Nothing Compares 2 U, is predicted to re-enter the Top 40 at Number 12.



Experimental producer Aphex Twin could score his highest-ever peak in the UK chart with Blackbox Life Recorder 21F (14); potentially marking his first Singles Chart entry since 1999.



Calvin Harris & Sam Smith’s latest collaboration Desire eyes a Number 15 debut. It would mark Calvin’s 41st Top 40 single and Sam Smith’s 22nd.



Charli XCX’s Speed Drive could zoom into a new peak of Number 18.