Natasha Bedingfield wants to make her tours greener.

The 41-year-old singer/songwriter revealed she has been inspired by eco-conscious artists including Ellie Goulding and Coldplay, and she is considering travelling by boat rather than plane to her concerts.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It’s difficult [for people to speak out] in the music industry because we do use a lot of energy on our events when we fly, so it is hard because we’re all a part of the problem.

“I’m just trying to learn as much as I can. Maybe I can do a tour where we do it all by sailing boat.

“It would take a long time to get around the world.”

Coldplay previously shared how they are actively working to make their 'Music Of The Spheres' world tour as eco-friendly as possible.

They wrote on their website: "When we first announced the 'Music Of The Spheres' tour, we hoped to make it as environmentally beneficial as possible and reduce our direct carbon emissions (from show production, freight, band and crew travel) by 50 per cent. We’d like to share how it’s been going; some things work and some things need improving.

"The emissions data from the first 12 months of the tour has now been collated, assessed and independently validated by Prof. John E. Fernandez of the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative.

"On a show-by-show comparison, the Music Of The Spheres Tour has so far produced 47 per cent less CO2e emissions than our last stadium tour (2016-17).

"This is a good start – and something that our incredible crew should be very proud of – but clearly there’s still room for improvement.

"Now that we’re into the second year of the tour, we’ve started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100 per cent renewable energy as efficiently as possible. We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum.

"Thank you to all the brilliant people and creative minds who’ve helped us so far .

"Thankyou too, SO MUCH, to everyone who’s come to a show and made all of this possible. You have helped charge the show batteries on the power bikes and kinetic dance floors; travelled to shows by foot, bicycle or public transport; used the recycling bins; ride-shared; brought refillable water bottles; returned the LED wristbands after the show. And just by coming you have had a tree planted, and helped a range of environmental organisations like The Ocean Cleanup and ClientEarth (a team of lawyers who defend the environment).

"Thank you all and hopefully this time next year we will have made big improvements. If anyone has any ideas please feel free to send them.

"With love, Coldplay."