Drake calls out fan for throwing purse at him onstage

Drake recently called out a fan mid-performance for hurling a purse onstage.

The God's Plan rapper was performing one of his three sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday when he took a moment to address the bizarre occurrence.

"Why would you throw your purse up here? You don't have a life?" the 36-year-old quipped, while holding up the bag by its strap. "You don't have, like, a life that you need to attend to? Your I.D. and s**t!"

Drake continued, "Why would you throw this? This was a terrible idea. Here, take this back. You don't have, like, work to go to tomorrow or something? You just throwing your purse up here and s**t? You really didn't think that through, at all."

The incident comes just a week after a fan threw her bra onstage at the Hotline Bling star during his show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on 21 July.

During the same run of shows at the venue, Drake slammed another fan who threw a vaping device at him, saying, "No way you're taking life seriously if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f**king Barclays Center."

Elsewhere during Drake's Madison Square Garden concert, the rapper confirmed that his new album, For All the Dogs, is officially on the way.

"I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some s**t. But until then, just know, you're always with me and I'm always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud," he told the crowd.