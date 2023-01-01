Cardi B denies faking cheating scandal with Offset to promote new single

Cardi B has denied faking a cheating scandal with her husband Offset to promote their latest single.

The 30-year-old rapper took to Instagram to clear the air after rumours suggested that she and the Migos rapper had faked a public cheating scandal to promote their new song, Jealousy.

Over the past few days, fans have been questioning whether the couple had faked their public drama last month to grow the hype around their new song, based on the single's title and release date.

Cardi has now responded to the rumours, stating that it had not been a "stunt".

"It wasn't no STUNT," she wrote in a response to an Instagram user. "Tasha K made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy a-s hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt ... Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it (sic)."

The scandal began in June when Offset, 31, accused the Up rapper of cheating on him in a now-deleted social media post, an accusation which Cardi has addressed in the new track.

Tasha K is a YouTuber who has made several claims about the rapper, including infidelity rumours. Cardi took her to court and won $4.1 million (£3.2 million) in damages last year after suing her for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Cardi and Offset have been married since 2017 and share a daughter Kulture, five, and a son, Wave, 22 months.

Jealousy was released on Friday.