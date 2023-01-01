NEWS Malakai a winner on Official Classical Artist Albums Chart with 'Golden' Newsdesk Share with :





Britain’s Got Talent 2023 finalist Malakai Bayoh is a winner today, as his first album Golden debuts atop the Official Classical Artist Albums Chart.



Having won the hearts of the judges and viewers on the ITV talent show and earned the support of the likes of Andrew Lloyd Webber, 14-year-old chorister Malakai penned a deal with Universal Music earlier this year.



Of his chart-topping success, Malakai says: “I can’t believe I’ve got a Number 1 album! It was so much fun to make as well. Thank you everyone for buying it. And now it’s the school holidays too!”



Martin Talbot, Chief Executive, Official Charts, adds: “What a year it has been for Malakai – first he became a superstar on Britain’s Got Talent and now he’s topping the Official Classical Artist Albums Chart. This huge new star for the classical world has truly arrived. Congratulations Malakai!”

