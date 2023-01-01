Justin Hawkins wishes he got more flowers from fans after one lobbed chewing gum into his mouth: ‘It was disgusting!’

Justin Hawkins wishes he got more flowers from fans after one lobbed a piece of chewing gum into his mouth during a gig.

The Darkness singer, 48, added the group get a lot of underwear thrown at them at concerts, but he’s more a fan of non-rock ’n’ roll gifts.

He told The Metro: “I don’t get as many flowers as I’d like. We get a lot of bras and knickers.

“Men’s underpants... wallets, shoes. A bit of chewing gum, which landed in my mouth.

“I sort of had to respect it, because it was such a brilliant shot. But it was also disgusting.”

The ‘Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)’ glam rocker added The Darkness is “really excited” to be playing their throwback hits for the first time in around decade as they revisit their 2003 ‘Permission to Land’ record on tour.

He added about the group’s 20-plus years in the business and how they tried to put humour back into rock: “There was a lot of sincere music around. Obscenely sincere, to the point where it can’t be real.

“We used to ridicule that. Who are you trying to kid? Where’s the fun? Why did you want to pick up a guitar in the first place if it isn't to have fun?”

He added the band’s first big hit ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ has become a popular wedding first dance song – but said he loved the idea.

Justin said: “I’m all for that.”

The singer also revealed he is planning to be clad in his trademark glam rock outfits when The Darkness hit the road again in December for a new tour.

He said: “I just opened the dialogue with my costume designer.”

The 20th anniversary edition of ‘Permission to Land’ is out on 6 October.