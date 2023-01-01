Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency

Kylie Minogue has announced her first residency in Las Vegas.

The Australian music icon announced on Thursday that she will be returning to the U.S. with a three-month Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian hotel and casino beginning in November.

"VEGAS BABY! So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there!" the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a promotional video for the residency.

Additionally, the All the Lovers hitmaker stated in a news conference in Los Angeles, "I've performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 - at that time we said, 'oh, this feels like a Vegas show'."

Kylie said that the events would be smaller than the typical Las Vegas shows, as they will take place in a 1,000-seat venue, offering her fans a more personal experience.

"I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I've got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes," she teased.

The concerts will reportedly include tracks from her upcoming album Tension, which will be released in September, as well as some of her greatest hits, including Can't Get You Out Of My Head and Spinning Around.

The residency is set to kick off on 3 November and is expected to include around 12 shows.