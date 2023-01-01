Madonna feels like the 'luckiest star' following hospitalisation

Madonna has shared an update on her health following a serious bacterial infection.

The 64-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Thursday to update her 19 million followers on her health as well as to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut studio album, 1983's Madonna.

"To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!" Madonna wrote beside a clip of her busting a move to the sound of her hit song Lucky Star, which featured on her debut album.

"Thank you to all of my fans and friends!" she continued, referring to the huge amount of support she has received since her manager Guy Oseary announced the news of her hospitalisation.

"You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album (four star emojis)," she concluded the post.

The star gave her followers a first look at her recovery earlier this month by sharing a series of selfies accompanied by a caption thanking her fans for their support.

As a result of the Material Girl singer's health scare, she postponed her seven-month 45-city Celebration tour, which had originally been scheduled to kick off in Vancouver, Canada on 15 July.

She has stated that she hopes to reschedule the U.S. leg of the tour and begin the trek in Europe in October instead.