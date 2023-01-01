NEWS Ethan Slater's estranged wife Lilly Jay 'rebuilding a life' amid his romance with Ariana Grande Newsdesk Share with :





Ethan Slater's estranged wife Lilly Jay has opened up about her split from the actor amid his rumoured romance with Ariana Grande.



In a statement obtained by the Daily Mail on Thursday, the estranged wife of the SpongeBob SquarePants musical star addressed their separation.



"I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son and rebuilding a life for him," Lilly told the outlet. "This is what I am trying to do and this is my only focus."



Ethan and Lilly, who were high school sweethearts and together for 10 years, welcomed a baby boy in August 2022. Ethan filed for divorce on Wednesday to end their four-year marriage.



It has been widely reported that he struck up a romance with the 7 Rings singer after meeting on the set of the two-part Wicked movie adaptation, in which Ariana plays Glinda and Ethan portrays munchkin Boq.



"(Ariana's) the story really. Not a girl's girl," Lilly also told Page Six on Thursday. "My family is just collateral damage."



Noting that she was focusing on being a "good mom" to her and Ethan's son, Lilly continued, "The story is her and Dalton."



Ariana reportedly separated from her husband of nearly two years, Dalton Gomez, earlier this year.



Neither Ariana nor Ethan has publicly addressed their reported relationship or the breakdown of their respective marriages.