Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg featuring in Call of Duty

Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage have been set to feature in a new season of Call of Duty.

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been set to drop on 2 August, reports Games Spot, with the shooter-style video game set to feature the three rappers as playable characters to celebrate 50 years of hip hop music.

Photos released via the video game's official Twitter/X account showed Nicki's character - the first female rapper to receive her own operator skin in a major video game - donning pink hair and blue eyeshadow, and sporting a pink gun.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg's character was shown holding a blue and gold gun, dressed in a gold and white jumpsuit with marijuana leaf designs.

Video game publisher Activision also announced that players were to receive free hip hop War Tracks for logging in to Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone between 7 August and 16 August.

This wasn't the first time rappers appeared in video games. 50 Cent released his own video game, titled 50 Cent: Bulletproof, where the gamer played as the Candy Shop rapper seeking vengeance against those who tried to murder him.

A series of Def Jam video games were also released in the '00s, where players could fight rappers including DMX and Ludacris.