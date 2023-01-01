Taylor Swift Lover album booklet copyright lawsuit dropped

A Mississippi author has dropped her copyright lawsuit against Taylor Swift.

Last year, Mississippi poet and author Teresa La Dart sued the Bad Blood singer, claiming the pop star stole "a number of creative elements" from her 2010 poetry book, Lover, and used it for the book accompanying Swift's 2019 album of the same name.

La Dart's lawyer had claimed that Swift, 33, owed the writer in "excess of one million dollars" in damages.

In a motion filed in a Tennessee federal court on Thursday, La Dart's lawyer said she would permanently drop the case, reported Billboard.

The voluntary dismissal - which was reportedly not associated with any kind of settlement - came after Swift's lawyers criticised the lawsuit as "legally and factually baseless", saying it "never should have been filed".

"These allegedly-infringing elements, each a generic design format, are not subject to copyright protection," the Shake It Off star's lawyer, Doug Baldridge, wrote at the time. "Thus, defendants could not possibly have infringed plaintiff's copyright."

Swift has not commented on the case at any point since it was filed in August 2022.