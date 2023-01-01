Rosalía addresses infidelity rumours following breakup

Rosalía has addressed infidelity rumours following her breakup with Rauw Alejandro.

The Spanish singer took to Instagram on Thursday to address rumours suggesting that she and Rauw had ended their relationship due to infidelity.

“I love, respect and admire Rauw very much. Ignoring the theatrics, only we know what we have lived,” the 30-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this week Rauw, also 30, shared a statement addressing the rumours, stating the breakup was not a result of infidelity.

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement,” the Puerto Rican singer wrote on Twitter/X. “There are thousands of problems that can cause a break, but in our case it was not the fault of third parties or infidelity. During this space that I am taking to absorb all of this, erroneous public allegations have emerged.”

It was reported earlier this week that the pair, who were engaged before their split, had decided to end their three-year relationship.

According to People, sources revealed that despite their mutual love and respect, they had decided to split.

The pair announced their engagement in March.