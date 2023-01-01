The Jonas Brothers announce 50 new tour dates

The Jonas Brothers have announced 50 new tour dates, including the U.S., Europe and Australia.

The Sucker hitmakers announced on Thursday that they will be adding a whopping 50 new shows to their upcoming tour, including 26 shows in North America and stops in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The pop band, comprised of Kevin, 35, Joe, 33, and Nick, 30, will perform the first new show on 1 October in Atlanta, Georgia. The brothers will then continue across the U.S. and Canada before heading over to Auckland, New Zealand and Australia, where they will perform in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The European leg of the world tour, which will begin on 18 May, will take the group to stops including France, Spain, The U.K., Denmark, Poland and more, before wrapping up on 20 June in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The Tour will officially kick off on 12 August with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The trek is now made up of 90 shows in 20 countries and is the biggest run the band has done to date.

The trio released their sixth LP, The Album, on 12 May, however, they have stated that the tour will feature hits from across their entire catalogue. The other five albums include, 2007's Jonas Brothers, 2008's A Little Bit Longer and 2009's Lines, Vines, and Trying Times.