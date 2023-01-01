Pink sings Nothing Compares 2 U as tribute to Sinéad O'Connor

Pink performed Nothing Compares 2 U in an emotional tribute to Sinéad O'Connor on Wednesday.

Following the announcement of Sinéad's death on Wednesday, Pink paid tribute to the legendary Irish singer by performing Nothing Compares 2 U during the first U.S. date of her Summer Carnival tour show in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Trustfall hitmaker momentarily paused the concert to pay her respects to the musician and invited her opening act Brandi Carlile onstage with her to perform Sinéad's best-known hit.

"When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my ten dollars and I would make a demo tape... I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company," Pink, 43, told the crowd during the show.

"And it would always be either Greatest Love of All by Whitney Houston or Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinéad O'Connor. So in honour of Sinéad, and in honour of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me."

The late performer shot to stardom in 1990 with her rendition of Prince's song Nothing Compares 2 U, which was named the number one world single of that year at the Billboard Music Awards.

Sinéad's family announced on Wednesday evening that she had passed away at the age of 56. A representative for the Metropolitan Police later revealed that she had been found unresponsive at a property in London and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not yet been announced.