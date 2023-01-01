Tori Kelly breaks silence following hospitalisation

Tori Kelly has broken her silence on her recent health emergency.

On Thursday, the singer/songwriter shared her first words after being rushed to the hospital on Sunday after losing consciousness.

"As you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges," the 30-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. "It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

She added, "I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me."

The Dear No One singer is scheduled to drop her latest EP, Tori, on Friday, and she confirmed that the release will still go ahead despite her health issues.

"Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first," she wrote. "Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"

Tori concluded the post, "I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

The performer was rushed to the hospital after she passed out while having dinner with her friends. According to a report, it was later discovered by doctors that she had blood clots in her legs and lungs.