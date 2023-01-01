Sinéad O’Connor's death 'not being treated as suspicious' by police

Sinéad O’Connor's death is "not being treated as suspicious", according to police.

The family of the Nothing Compares 2 U singer announced on Wednesday evening that she had passed away at the age of 56.

On Thursday, a representative for the Metropolitan Police revealed O'Connor was found unresponsive at a property in London and pronounced dead at the scene.

"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area," the spokesperson said. "Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

Additionally, London Inner South Coroner’s Court said that no medical cause was given in the death and an autopsy will be carried out.

The Irish singer's family said on Wednesday, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Earlier this month, O'Connor told her social media followers that she had recently moved back to London after a 23-year absence.

"Very happy to be home," she wrote, before sharing her upcoming career plans. "Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : ) Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025."

O'Connor released 10 studio albums and was nominated for seven Grammys over the course of her career. She won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Performance for her most successful album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got.

She is survived by her three children, Jake, 36, Roisin, 27, and Yeshua, 16. Her son Shane, 17, died by suicide in January 2022.