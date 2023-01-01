Arctic Monkeys and Jessie Ware nominated for 2023 Mercury Prize

Arctic Monkeys, Jessie Ware and J Hus have been nominated for this year's Mercury Prize.

The Brianstorm hitmakers have been shortlisted for the coveted award, which celebrates the best British and Irish albums of the year, for the fifth time for The Car.

This makes them the joint most nominated artists in the award's history alongside Radiohead. However, while the Creep rockers have yet to win the prize, Alex Turner and co. previously took home the accolade for their debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, in 2006.

Other returning nominees include Ware for her album That! Feels Good!, J Hus for Beautiful and Brutal Yard, Loyle Carner for Hugo, and Young Fathers for Heavy Heavy. The latter act previously won the Mercury Prize for their 2014 debut album Dead.

"It means a lot," said Ware of the nomination, reports The Guardian. "It's a prestigious award and recognition and I think I feel far more ready to receive it 11 years on. Being up for my debut was kind of amazing and overwhelming - I appreciated it then but I think I will really relish the moment this time."

The shortlist also features Ezra Collective (Where I'm Meant to Be), Fred Again (Actual Life 3), Jockstrap (I Love You Jennifer B), Lankum (False Lankum), Olivia Dean (Messy), Raye (My 21st Century Blues), and Shygirl (Nymph).

Last year's prize was won by Little Simz for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The 2023 winner will be announced at London's Hammersmith Apollo on 7 September.