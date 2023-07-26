Drake teases new album is dropping in around 2 WEEKS' time!

Drake sent fans wild by revealing he's planning to drop his new album, 'For All The Dogs', in "like two weeks".

The hip-hop superstar brought the 'It’s All a Blur Tour' to New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (26.07.23), where he teased fans about the imminent arrival of his follow-up to 2022's 'Honestly, Nevermind' and his joint LP with 21 Savage 'Her Loss'.

He told the crowd at the iconic venue: “New York I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in like two weeks.”

Earlier this month, Drake teased fans on the opening night of his joint tour with Savage that he has a new record "coming soon".

The 'Rich Flex' rapper was performing at Chicago's United Center for the ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour with his 'Her Loss' collaborator on July 5, when he dropped some big news.

He told the crowd: “I have an album coming out soon for y’all.”

However, it was not the first time the 'One Dance' hitmaker had teased a new LP.

When the pair performed at the Apollo Theater in New York City for a SiriusXM special in January, Drake spilled: “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least.

“I hope I can strike up more emotions for you. Maybe this year – I might get bored and make another one. Who knows?”

The tour comes after Drake admitted he wants to "gracefully exit" music to make way for the next generation of rappers.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker insists he's not thinking about retirement anytime soon, but when the time comes to step back, he wants to mentor up-and-coming artists.

Speaking to fellow rapper Lil Yachty, 25, for the first 'Moody Conversations' episode on YouTube, Drake said: "Well, I think on a broader scale, I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day — but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit."

The 36-year-old superstar continued: "I feel like a lot of people that I’ve watched as the years have gone on, it’s a really addictive competitive space. Oftentimes you’re addicted to the competition itself."

Reassuring fans that he has no plans to hang up his microphone in the near future, Drake added: "I’m not ready now, but to gracefully continue making projects that are extremely interesting and hopefully cherished by people, and then to find the right time to say, 'I can’t wait to see what the next generation does.'

"I’ll still be around to work with people or do a show here or there, but I’m not going to force myself to compete.

I would love to just see what the next generation does, whenever that time is. So, I guess that’s the one thing that I want for myself really badly."