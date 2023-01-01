Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles files for divorce from Richard Lawson

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles has filed for divorce from her actor husband Richard Lawson.

The 69-year-old filed for divorce from the actor after eight years of marriage on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by multiple outlets.

In the filing, Tina listed their date of separation as Tuesday 25 July and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

The businesswoman also asked the court not to award her or her estranged husband any spousal support and to restore her name to Celestine Knowles.

Tina and Richard began dating in 2013 and tied the knot on a yacht in Newport Beach, California in April 2015. Upon the marriage, Tina took his last name Lawson.

Earlier this month, fans started separation speculation after Tina changed her Instagram bio back to Tina Knowles. The fashion designer and Poltergeist star had also not appeared on each other's social media feeds since March.

Tina was previously married to Mathew Knowles between 1980 and 2011. They share two daughters; Beyoncé, 41, and Solange, 37.

Richard was married to Denise Gordy, with whom he shares his actress daughter Bianca Lawson, from 1978 to 1989. He is also the father of Grammy-nominated music executive Ricky Lawson.