NEWS RAYE, Young Fathers , Ezra Collective and J Hus on 2023 Mercury Prize list Newsdesk Share with :





The 2023 Mercury Prize ‘Albums of the Year’ have just been announced today on Thursday 27 July 2023.



The 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW ‘Albums of the Year’ are:



Arctic Monkeys ‘The Car’

Ezra Collective ‘Where I'm Meant to Be’

Fred again.. ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)’

J Hus ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Jessie Ware ‘That! Feels Good!’

Jockstrap ‘I Love You Jennifer B’

Lankum ‘False Lankum’

Loyle Carner ‘hugo’

Olivia Dean ‘Messy’

RAYE ‘My 21st Century Blues’

Shygirl ‘Nymph’

Young Fathers ‘Heavy Heavy’



The Mercury Prize ‘Albums of the Year’ celebrate and promote the best of British & Irish music recognising artistic achievement across a range of contemporary music genres. The shortlist was chosen by an independent judging panel and was revealed at a launch event on 27 July 2023. The shortlist was also announced live on BBC Radio 6 Music from 11am by Tom Ravenscroft, sitting in for Mary Anne Hobbs (10.30am-1pm), as part of a Mercury Prize special.



The 2023 Mercury Prize judges are: Anna Calvi – Musician, Songwriter & Composer; Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer; Hannah Peel – Musician, Songwriter & Composer; Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster; Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster & DJ; Jeff Smith - Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2; Lea Stonhill – Music Programming Consultant; Mistajam – Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster; Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo; Sian Eleri – Broadcaster & DJ, Tshepo Mokoena – Music Writer & Author; Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times. The Chair of the judging team is Jeff Smith.



The 2023 Awards Show will take place on Thursday 7 September at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. The event will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner of the 2023 Mercury Prize ‘Album of the Year’. Tickets are available HERE.



The Prize’s broadcast partner, BBC Music, will be providing coverage of the event across BBC TV, radio, online & social media.

