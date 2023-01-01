Rauw Alejandro denies cheating rumours after Rosalía split

Rauw Alejandro has denied infidelity was the cause of his split from ex-fiancée Rosalía.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Puerto Rican singer and Spanish hitmaker had called off their engagement, and the Todo de Ti star confirmed they split up "a few months ago" in a lengthy social media statement on Wednesday.

"Throughout all these years, you've been part of my professional accomplishments, as well as all the happy moments I lived with my partner," Alejandro wrote in Spanish. "I never thought I'd be in a position where I'd have to give a public statement about such a private matter in my life."

He went on to state that there was no third person involved in the end of their engagement.

"There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup but, in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person," he insisted. "During this time that I'm taking to assimilate everything, there have been false public allegations, and because of the respect I have for her, our families and all we ever lived, I couldn't stay quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the most real love story God has ever allowed me to live."

Concluding his post, Alejandro wrote, "With nothing more to add, to my fans that I love so much, thank you for being there."

The singers first met at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, two years before they confirmed they were dating. They confirmed their engagement in the music video for their collaboration Beso, which was released in March this year.