Tom DeLonge teases Blink-182 are at their 'best' on comeback album

Tom DeLonge has teased that the new Blink-182 album is "probably" their "best" one yet.

The pop punk veterans - also including co-frontman Mark Hoppus, 51, and 47-year-old drummer Travis Barker - reunited with original co-frontman Tom onstage in April at Coachella before embarking on their world tour the following month and released the new single 'EDGING' in October, their first with the original member since their 2011 LP 'Neighbourhoods'.

And Tom, 47, says fans are in store for a treat when their comeback record is finally released as they’ve been on a “nostalgia” trip.

Speaking in an interview to promote his limited-edition Fender Stratocaster guitar, he said: “I still think we’re writing our best songs. I think our album coming out is probably our best album we’ve ever made."

He said of their reunion tour: “The production that we brought on this tour is finally the first perfect, cohesive branding and symbol of everything that the band is about. It’s got the nostalgia in there and the history in there, but it’s also got the fun and reverence and childhood charm. And it’s got the rebellion, but it’s got the technology too."

Tom added: “So it’s this really cool rebirth of everything – or the best of everything that we’ve done, but done the way people always wished we would have done it! [They’re] like, ‘Right, you guys aren’t half bad now!’ You know? ‘Thank you!’”

Before reuniting with Tom, Blink released 2016's 'California' and 2019's 'Nine' with his stand-in, Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba.

Blink-182 announced their reunion and plans for a world tour in 2022.

And Mark, who battled stage 4 cancer before being declared free of the disease in September 2021, previously admitted that he felt relieved to share the news with the world.

He told 'After School Radio' on Apple Music Hits: "Man, I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. That was a burden to carry that secret for so long."