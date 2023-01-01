Travis Scott's Egyptian gig axed due to 'complex production issues'

Travis Scott's show at the Pyramids of Giza has been cancelled due to "complex production issues".

The 32-year-old star had been due to launch his upcoming album 'Utopia' with a concert and livestream at the Egyptian landmark which is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World - on July 28 but promoters Live Nation have now confirmed the event isn't going ahead because it has proven logistically too difficult to pull off.

Live Nation Middle East confirmed in a statement: "We regret to inform you that the Utopia show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled. Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert.

"We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.

"Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders at their point of purchase. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future."

But Travis is determined to stage the show at some point in the future.

He tweeted: "Egypt at the pyramids will happen

"But due to demand and detail logistics

"They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll (sic)"

And the 'Astroworld' hitmaker teased he's got four similar events in the pipeline.

He added in a follow-up post: "But in good news I had 4 more of these type of experiences in other places. COORDINATES SOON REACH (sic)"

The cancellation comes a few weeks after the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate suggested the show was being cancelled due to safety issues and “peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions.”

But Live Nation denied that was the case at the time.

They said in a statement: “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false.”