Tori Kelly's husband shares update following her hospitalisation

Tori Kelly's husband André Murillo has updated fans on the singer's health status.

The Paper Hearts singer, 30, was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night after falling unconscious during a dinner with friends.

On Wednesday, André, 33, posted an update to his Instagram Stories to let his wife's family, friends and fans know that the singer was "smiling again and feeling stronger".

"Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers," the ex-basketballer wrote of Tori. "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!"

The Hallelujah star was reportedly eating at a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles when she complained of an abnormally fast heartbeat before passing out, reported TMZ on Tuesday. After Tori fainted, friends drove her to Cedars-Sinai to avoid an ambulance taking her to a hospital downtown.

Following a series of tests, doctors discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs.

After the news broke, André shared a post on Instagram Stories, featuring Tori's song with Justin Bieber called Where Do I Fit In?