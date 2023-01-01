Britney Spears thought she was pregnant after feeling 'nauseous'

Britney Spears has claimed she thought she was pregnant again after feeling "nauseous".

The pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she had briefly thought she was pregnant after feeling sick during a recent trip to Mexico. However, the sickness was apparently due to spending too much time in the sun.

"I will be honest I woke up this morning and thought I was pregnant because I'm so nauseous but I think it's the sun !!!" Britney, 41, wrote on Instagram while detailing her current interest in fasting.

The Grammy Winner noted that she "ran errands all day yesterday" in the hot weather.

Britney acknowledged that "staying in all day with the air conditioner seems like the practical common sense thing to do," however, she explained that she prefers to be outside due to feeling "caged up" during her 13-year conservatorship.

"I'm conditioning myself outside and inside ... juicing is making me think better and more clear !!!" the star said, referring to her fasting diet.

The Toxic hitmaker's pregnancy scare comes over a year after announcing that she and her now-husband Sam Asghari were expecting their first child together.

The pair later revealed that Britney had suffered a miscarriage.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the couple said in a joint statement in May 2022. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news."

The performer is already a mum to her sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.