Drake serenades mother during New York City concert

Drake serenaded his mum Sandi Graham onstage during his New York City concert on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old rapper brought his fans to tears on Tuesday when he heart-warmingly serenaded his mum on stage during his Madison Square Garden concert.

Drake, also known as Drizzy, brought Sandi, 63, onto the stage and performed his smash hit song Look What You've Done for her.

The song is featured on the performer's 2011 studio album Take Care and was written as a tribute to his mum as well as his uncle and grandmother.

As Drake, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, began to wrap up the song, Sandi, who is a former teacher and florist, became emotional and the rapper ended the performance by sweetly embracing her.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker's fans immediately took to social media to comment on the special moment.

One fan wrote on TikTok, "Oh my gosh this is too adorable Sandra must be soooo proud."

Another TikTok user wrote, "I'm in tears this song always makes me cry."

Drake's love for his mum is no secret. He has rapped about her in several of his hits, including his 2018 song God's Plan.

The music superstar even got a face tattoo in honour of his mother, featuring her initials above his left eye.

The rapper is currently in the middle of his It's All A Blur Tour, which kicked off on 5 July. The trek, which is also headlined by 21 Savage, is promoting their collaborative album Her Loss and it will wrap up on 9 October.