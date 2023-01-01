Nicki Minaj 'refused' to license music for hip-hop docuseries

Nicki Minaj allegedly didn't let the makers of a hip-hop docuseries license her music.

Netflix executives released a trailer for the forthcoming docuseries, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, on Tuesday and it featured appearances from Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Saweetie, Coi Leray, and Latto, among others.

Nicki's fans took to Twitter, also known as X, to blast her apparent snub, and Shawn Allen, who allegedly co-produced the project, claimed she wouldn't let the team use her music or video promos.

"Nicki didn't let us license her music & videos," Allen wrote to a fan outraged by the omission.

Allen confirmed to another user that they planned to include the Starships rapper but "it didn't make sense bc she didn't give us any licensing (sic)."

He claimed that was the same reason why Get Ur Freak On hitmaker Missy Elliott isn't included in the series.

Elsewhere, Allen alleged that Nicki refused to license her material because she is working on her own project.

"I think bc Nicki is working on her own doc...I don't understand why Missy didn't agree," he added, before clarifying that Netflix officials bought the four-episode documentary but didn't produce it.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop will premiere on Netflix on 9 August.

Nicki has yet to comment on Allen's claims.