Sinéad O'Connor dead at 56

Sinéad O'Connor has passed away at the age of 56.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer's family announced her death in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," they said. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The news of the hitmaker's passing comes a year after her son Shane took his own life at the age of 17 in January 2022 after escaping a hospital while he was on suicide watch.

At the time of her death, the Irish singer was thought to be spending time between County Roscommon and London.

The musician, who changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat in 2018 when she converted to Islam, shot to stardom in 1990 with her cover of Prince's hit Nothing Compares 2 U, which was named the number one world single of that year at the Billboard Music Awards.

Sinéad released 10 studio albums and was nominated for seven Grammys over the course of her career. She won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Performance for her most successful album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got.

Sinéad is survived by her three children, Jake, 36, Roisin, 27, and Yeshua, 16.

No further details about her death have been disclosed.