Miranda Lambert mourning death of 'sweet' dog Thelma

Miranda Lambert is mourning the death of her dog Thelma.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Heart Like Mine singer told fans that her beloved canine had died the day before.

"The Kitties, chickens and mini horses needed to be looked after and these 2 girls have done that since the day we brought them home. They rode on my bus all the way from Dallas to Nashville and on that 10 hour drive I fell in love with them," Miranda captioned a series of photos featuring Thelma with her other dog Louise.

"Yesterday we had to say goodbye to our sweet Thelma. She spent her days lounging in the barn and her nights keeping watch over all of us."

The singer adopted two Great Pyrenees dogs on 1 May 2016, naming them Thelma and Louise in honour of the 1991 film of the same name. Thelma and Louise, the dogs, have lived on Miranda's farm outside Nashville ever since.

"She lived the last 8 years with no fences, just freedom to do what she did best. Love and protect. I loved her with all my heart," she continued her post. "It hurts so bad to say goodbye to these sweet companions but their love is always worth it. How lucky are we (to) get to have friends like Thelma."

Miranda also shared that Louise has retired from farm duties and is getting "all the more love and snuggles" from her and her husband Brendan McLoughlin.