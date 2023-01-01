Damon Albarn claims he is a 'sad 55-year-old'

Damon Albarn has reflected on getting older.

In a recent interview on Apple 1 Music, the Blur frontman and Gorillaz creator shared that he feels "sad" about reaching his 50s.

"I'm sad," the musician quipped to host Zane Lowe. "I'm officially a sad 55-year-old."

The Parklife singer then became philosophical on the situation, musing that it's "okay" to be sad at his age.

"It's almost impossible not to have some sadness in your life by the age of 55," he mused. "If you've managed to get to 55, I can only speak because that's as far as I've managed to get, and not have any sadness in your life, you've had a blessed, charmed life."

The interview also touched on Blur's return to the stage, having recently performed to a 90,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium earlier this month to celebrate the release of their ninth album, The Ballad of Darren.

Damon called the show "the best ever concert".

"It did feel like a pub gig," he added. "Just the people going absolutely insane."

The Ballad of Darren is out now.