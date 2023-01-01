Madison Beer hits back at body shamer

Madison Beer has fired back at a body shamer who told her that she is "getting fatter".

The singer has responded to a now-deleted comment left under a photo she had posted on Instagram on Monday telling her to "do some cardio".

"Hey madison i've noticed that ur legs and arms are getting fatter," a male Instagram user wrote under a series of photos of Madison, 24, wearing a white minidress. "Please do some cardio because we men only like skinny girls. Ur face is already perfect, but please we love a thin-waisted girl."

The Dangerous singer clearly wasn't pleased with the body-shaming comment and decided to hit back.

"I wouldn't touch you with a ten foot pole if you paid me a million dollars," the New York-born musician responded, according to screenshots of the interaction which have been circulating on social media.

The comments have now been deleted, however, the Good In Goodbye singer's fans have continued to show her support in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "Stay healthy & take care of you. we love you."

Another Instagram user wrote, "well i just came here to say that man looks like a foot and u are perfect."

During an interview with Today in April, the Reckless singer opened up about struggling to deal with public scrutiny as a young person in the public eye.

"I grew up pretty happy," she told the outlet at the time. "I thought I had a nice body. But hearing endless comments about how I don't, it was really, really hurtful to me when I was so young."