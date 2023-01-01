Snoop Dogg scraps Hollywood Bowl shows in support of strikes

Snoop Dogg has cancelled his two Hollywood Bowl shows in support of the striking actors and writers.

The iconic rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that his Hollywood Bowl performances have officially been scrapped in solidarity with the current SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop, 51, wrote in the Instagram post.

The Gin and Juice rapper continued, “We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”

The Los Angeles-based shows, which were set to be produced by Dr. Dre in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Snoops landmark debut album, Doggystyle, were originally supposed to take place on 27 and 28 June, however, they were then postponed until 20 and 21 October to show support for the strikers.

“We gotta move that date. Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers,” Snoop announced at the time. “So make sure you get your tickers to stay on point and stay on deck.”

Members of SAG-AFTRA and WGA are demanding a larger share of streaming residuals, increased job security, larger writers’ rooms and a limit on the use of AI in the film industry, among other points.