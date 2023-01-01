Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro end engagement

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have reportedly called off their engagement.



The musicians, who announced their engagement back in March, have decided to call it quits, People has reported.



According to the outlet, sources have revealed that despite their mutual love and respect, the pair have agreed to split after three years together.



Rosalía and the Puerto Rican singer, both 30, were first romantically linked in August 2021 and took to social media to confirm their romance soon after. They subsequently made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los40 Music Awards in Spain in November of the same year.



The singers then sparked engagement speculation in June 2022 and finally confirmed the news in the music video for their duet Beso, which translates to "kiss", in March 2023. The video features snippets of the pair's private lives together as well as many clips of them kissing, in a nod to the title of the song.



Both of the artists have tattoos in honour of each other. The La Fama singer has "RR" tattooed on her foot, as a tribute to the Toda singer, whose given last name is Ruiz.



Meanwhile, Rauw has the Spanish performer's first name inked on his stomach in a handwritten font.