Quavo handcuffed during yacht incident in Miami

Quavo was handcuffed by police officers during an incident onboard a yacht in Miami, Florida over the weekend.

Footage obtained by TMZ showed the Migos rapper, real name Quavious Marshall, interacting with police officers on the boat with his hands tied behind his back on Sunday night.

According to multiple reports, Quavo was onboard the vessel on the Miami River when two men allegedly threatened the yacht's captain. The two men reportedly became aggressive with the captain when they were told their rental time was coming to an end and demanded a refund.

In the Miami Beach Police Department's report, officers stated one of the men threatened to kill the captain and throw him off the vessel.

Between 13 and 17 passengers were onboard the yacht, and several males were detained.

In a statement to TMZ, Quavo's lawyer Drew Findling distanced his client from the incident.

"To be clear Quavo was NOT mentioned in the police report narrative," Findling insisted. "Not only was Quavo NOT arrested, he is not even listed as a witness to any alleged dispute. Ultimately, no one on the boat was arrested."

Quavo also addressed the reports on Instagram by writing, "All Eyes On Me But I'm No 2Pac!!!"

The 32-year-old later shared a picture of a "trap card" bearing his face. The card read, "CAP... When a cap must be ensued (sic)."

In slang, "cap" means "lie".