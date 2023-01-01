Britney Spears finally meets Lance Bass' children

Britney Spears finally met her friend Lance Bass' children on Monday, weeks after he claimed her team stopped her from visiting them.

The Toxic singer posted photos on social media on Monday showing her and her husband Sam Asghari meeting the *NSYNC singer and his twins Alexander and Violet.

"I'm a new auntie for Lance's babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!" she wrote beside the snaps on Twitter, also known as X.

The visit comes around six weeks after Lance, 44, claimed Britney's team reached out to him about meeting his children but they ultimately put a "stop" to the reunion.

"She has reached out through her people, wanting to meet the kids and all that," he shared on his Frosted Tips podcast in June. "You have to talk through people... It's very strange."

In June 2022, he told Page Six that he had not been able to get in touch with the 41-year-old singer following the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021.

Insisting he had tried to reach out, he said, "It's just, you know, there's a wall around her. And for some reason, those people don't want her old friends involved with her life."

Lance and his husband Michael Turchin welcomed their twins in October 2021.