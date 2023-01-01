Doja Cat loses more than 180,000 Instagram followers after outburst

Doja Cat has lost over 180,000 Instagram followers after lashing out at her fans on social media.

The Woman hitmaker has lost over 180,000 followers on Instagram and has deleted her Threads account after slamming her fans in a series of since-deleted fiery posts.

Earlier this week, the Say So artist, who is notoriously outspoken on social media, lashed out at her fans online. The performer aimed the bulk of her criticism at those who had created fan accounts dedicated to her and who referred to themselves as "kittenz", a name which she had given to her fans in the past.

As a result of the 27-year-old's startling remarks, she has lost more than 180,000 followers on Instagram over the recent weeks, Hype Auditor has reported.

In one of the now-deleted posts that the musician shared on Twitter, also known as X, she wrote, "My fans don't get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**king 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

Before deleting the posts, Doja called a Twitter/X user "creepy" for using her government name, Amala Dlamini, as their username.

Several fan accounts have now been deactivated, seemingly due to the singer's outburst.

Doja is currently preparing for a nationwide U.S. tour, which will kick off later this year. The first show will be held at San Francisco's Chase Center on 31 October.