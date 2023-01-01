Jimin thanks Ryan Gosling for gifting him Barbie guitar

BTS's Jimin has thanked Ryan Gosling for gifting him the guitar he played in the Barbie movie.

Last week, the La La Land actor, who plays Ken in the movie, reached out to the K-Pop star to apologise for wearing the same black and white cowboy-style shirt in Barbie as Jimin in BTS' Permission to Dance music video.

"Hi Jimin, it's Ryan Gosling here. I notice that your Permission to Dance outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie," Ryan said in a video posted to the Barbie movie's official Twitter page. "I have to give it to you - you wore it first. You definitely wore it best and there's an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession."

Ryan offered Jimin "Ken's guitar" as his "humble offering", explaining, "Ken doesn't really play anyway, so... it'll be much better in your hands."

On Monday, Jimin responded with his own video on Instagram in which he held the guitar in question.

"Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it's Jimin," the singer began. "Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much."

He continued, "I could see that you look great in my outfit... Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie... Go Barbie!"

Barbie is in cinemas now.