Roger Waters to premiere 'The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux' live at London Palladium





Fifty years after making the original with Pink Floyd, Roger Waters today announced that he is to premiere his new recording, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, live at The London Palladium, on October 8, 2023.



Joining Waters on stage will be Gus Seyffert: Bass, Joey Waronker: Drums, Jonathan Wilson: Guitars, Johnny Shepherd: Organ, Via Mardot: Theremin, Azniv Korkejian: Vocals, Gabe Noel: Strings, Jon Carin: Keyboards and Robert Walter: Piano.



The show will be designed by Sean Evans, Waters long time Creative Director.



Waters said “We’re going to do it live at the London Palladium, in October…we look forward to that…hopefully performing it live on other occasions in the future”.

