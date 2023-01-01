Tori Kelly hospitalised for blood clots in legs and lungs

Tori Kelly has reportedly been hospitalised for blood clots in her legs and lungs.



The Paper Hearts singer was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night after falling unconscious during a dinner with friends, TMZ reported on Monday.



Tori, 30, was reportedly eating at a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles when she complained of an abnormally fast heartbeat before passing out. After she fainted, her friends drove her to Cedars-Sinai to avoid an ambulance taking her to a hospital downtown.



After a series of tests, doctors discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs. They are reportedly still working to find out if there are any clots near her heart.



According to TMZ, Tori has been in and out of consciousness during her time in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).



The singer was due to release her latest EP, titled Tori, on Friday and celebrate its release at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood that night. There has been no word so far on whether the show will be cancelled or postponed.



Representatives for the Grammy winner have yet to comment on the report.