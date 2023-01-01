Ella Henderson producers Switch Disco pick music over sex

Switch Disco are choosing chart success over their love lives.

The production duo - whose Ella Henderson collaboration 'React' has spent 10 weeks in the top 10, having peaked in the number four spot - have no time for romance after members Dan Creasy and Nikos Kalogerias have poured all their efforts into their art.

Dan told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "It is very difficult to build a proper solid relationship at the moment as we are just not around, we not in the same place for a long time.

"Apart from our family and friends, we are prioritising work over everything.

"At the drop of the hat we will fly somewhere, or if a studio session gets booked last minute we have to do it."

It means the pair have to make tough decisions, because they wouldn't want to put any potential partners in difficult positions.

Dan added: "No matter how understanding that person may be, consistently letting someone down isn't something we want to do."

His fellow DJ Nikos agreed, and he admitted he's been actively avoiding getting involved with anyone.

He said: "I would feel guilty if I can't commit the time to someone so I am actually avoiding catching feelings for someone and I am doing very well."

Thankfully, the duo - who are looking to drop another single "before the summer's finished" - still have each other, describing their bond as a "proper relationship".

Dan explained: "We can both be very stubborn but we never leave an argument, we always sort it out."