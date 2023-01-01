Tony Bennett's son Danny Bennett opens up about his father's death

Tony Bennett's son D'Andrea "Danny" Bennett has opened up about his late father's death.

During an interview with People, Danny, who is the eldest son and former manager of the late legendary jazz and pop musician, recalls the "amazing journey" that he had with his father.

"Tony, my father, imbued the essence of the American dream," Danny, 69, told the outlet. "He taught us all that remarkable opportunities will reveal themselves and that anything is possible when you stick by your passion, believe in yourself and dedicate your life to quality."

"He was an artist, a humanitarian, and an inspiration to anyone who experienced his elegance and grace," Danny added. "He and I experienced an amazing journey together as father and son, and I'm simply proud and humble to have been a small part of his legacy."

Danny worked as his father's manager from 1979 through to Tony's retirement in 2021. He had also been largely credited in a New York Times article for bringing his father's career back to life after a series of substance abuse issues and poor financial choices in the late 70s.

The music icon passed away at the age of 96 on 21 July in New York City following a years-long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The Rags to Riches singer shared his first-born child, as well as his son Dae, 68, with his first wife Patricia Beech. The late singer also shares two daughters, Antonia, 49, and Joanna, 53, with his second wife, Sandra Grant Bennett.