Rosalía concludes Motomami tour with emotional speech

Rosalía has marked the end of her global tour with a speech at Lollapalooza Paris.

On Saturday the Spanish singer/songwriter marked the end of her nearly 70-date global trek with a touching speech during her performance at the festival. The singer reflected on the tour as well as her Grammy-winning Motomami album.

“The blessings that Motomami has given me are endless and Motomami ends in Paris,” Rosalía, 30, told the festival audience, according to Billboard.

“Many of you discovered me thanks to this project, thanks to this album. I’m so thankful to all of you. I don’t know what the next chapter will look like, there are some ideas but I don’t know. Only God knows.”

The Bizcochito singer added, “To all my fans around the world, I want you to know that I love you and you’re the best thing that could ever happen to me.”

Rosalía's festival run, which kicked off in March at Lollapalooza Argentina, took her across Latin America, the U.S. and Europe. The festival tour followed the singer's 2022 Motomami arena and theatre dates which sold 443,000 tickets globally.

Motomami was released on 18 March 2022 and won Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album at the Grammy's this year.