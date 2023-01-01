Harry Styles calls tour the 'greatest experience' of his life

Harry Styles has described his Love on Tour trek as the "greatest experience" of his life.

The music superstar took to Instagram on Monday to mark the end of his Love on Tour trek after a two-year run.

The As It Was hitmaker wrapped the final show of his sold-out world tour on Saturday in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

"Love on Tour. It's been the greatest experience of my life," Harry, 29, captioned an image of himself bowing to an audience. "Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure.

"To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you. I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."

Harry concluded the post, "Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did. Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

Additionally, the former One Direction star shared a video on Instagram featuring clips of his fans as well as behind-the-scenes videos from the tour.

Harry captioned the video, "To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever."

Starting in September 2021, the tour comprised of 169 sold-out shows and took the Watermelon Sugar singer across the U.S., South America, Australia, Asia, and Europe.