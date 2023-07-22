Fans sing Happy Birthday to Mimi Webb during Latitude secret set

Mimi Webb celebrated her birthday with a surprise set on Barclaycard’s Amp Stage at Latitude Festival on Sunday (23.07.23).

The ‘Before I Go’ hitmaker turned 23 over the weekend and after treating fans to an intimate secret performance of tracks including ‘Good Without’, ‘House on Fire’ and an acoustic version of ‘Red Flags’, the crowd showed their love for the pop star with a ‘Happy Birthday’ serenade.

Earlier in the day, Sophie Ellis-Bextor had also made a surprise appearance on the stage.

She treated the lucky fans assembled for her set to her brand-new single ‘Lost In The Sunshine’, dancefloor favourites ‘Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)’ and ‘Murder on the Dance Floor’, as well as her cover of ‘Crying at the Discotheque’.

Sophie declared during her show: “LatituDE HAS MY HEART.”

On Saturday (22.07.23), indie favourites The Lightning Seeds played a brief set of their classic hits including ‘Pure’, ‘Lucky You’ and ‘Life of Riley’, with frontman Ian Broudie imploring the rain to stay away – but all to no avail as when they played to a wider crowd on the Obelisk Stage just two hours later, the heavens had well and truly opened.

Barclaycard’s Amp Stage hosted a number of secret sets throughout the weekend at the festival, with the likes of rising stars The Big Moon and Rachel Chinouriri, and comics Ed Gamble and James Acaster offering intimate performances for the fans who had cracked the clues shared online and on the festival app.