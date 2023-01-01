UK comeback! Steve Aoki set to play first British show in four years

Steve Aoki is set to play his first UK show in four years.

The two-time Grammy nominee, 45, will host a “day party” at Ministry Of Sound, London, on Saturday 16 September, after last playing a show in Britain in 2019 when he staged his ‘Neon Future’ headline tour that included a sold-out Brixton Academy show.

A press release announcing the upcoming Ministry gig said: “The newly announced day party will offer part-goers nine hours of uncompromising energy, under the roof of London’s iconic Ministry Of Sound.”

With almost three billion music streams to his name, Steve has been described by Billboard as “one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world”.

A Guinness World Record holder for the ‘Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year’, he has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival.

In 2022, Steve also graced the covers of Entrepreneur Magazine, Electronic Musician, and Adweek as their ‘Visionary of the Year’.

His influential record label Dim Mak, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, is known for being a launching pad for the careers of prominent acts including Bloc Party, The Chainsmokers, Bloody Beetroots, The Kills, Zedd and Diplo.

Most recently, Aoki created the A0K1VERSE, an NFT membership community that welcomes his fans to virtual and real-world experiences.

Steve is also executive producer for ‘American Hiro’, a series in development with FX Networks directed by Jon M Chu, chronicling the life of his dad Hiroaki ‘Rocky’ Aoki, the entrepreneur and daredevil businessman who created the Benihana empire.

For a full list of Steve Aoki’s summer dates, see steveaoki.com.