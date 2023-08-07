Paramore postpone concerts due to illness

Paramore have postponed several concerts due to "illness within the touring party".

The band, fronted by Hayley Williams, postponed their show in San Francisco, California at the last minute on Saturday and they added a further three postponements on Sunday.

"As announced yesterday, our show in San Francisco was postponed due to illness within the touring party. Our San Francisco show has been rescheduled to August 7, 2023," they wrote in a social media statement. "After much deliberation, in the interest of our health and ability to put on a show you all deserve, we have decided to reschedule our shows this week in Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City."

The Misery Business hitmakers were due to play in Seattle, Washington on Monday, Portland, Oregon on Tuesday and Salt Like City, Utah on Thursday. These will now take place on 9, 10, and 13 August, respectively.

Addressing their San Francisco fans, Paramore stated, "We tried everything in our ability to put on the show last night. We know that some of you waited in line for hours, traveled far distances, and moved around plans to be there. We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused."

To conclude the statement, they wrote, "To everyone affected by these postponments (sic), please know that we do not take postponing a show lightly. The last thing we want to do is postpone a show that we've all been looking forward to for months. We love you, we are sorry, and we hope to see you soon."

Hayley and her bandmates Taylor York and Zac Farro are next scheduled to perform in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

The North American leg of their This Is Why Tour will conclude with the rescheduled date in Salt Lake City on 13 August.