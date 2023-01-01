Liam Gallagher’s satanic alias! Singer called himself ‘Lou Cypher’ while on tour with Oasis

Liam Gallagher called himself Lou Cypher while on tour with Oasis.

The singer, 50, used the alias to check into hotels to throw the band’s groupies and obsessive fans off the scent, his older brother Noel has revealed.

Noel, 56, was quoted in the Daily Star saying about Liam’s devilish pun moniker: “Like, he thought it was funny, right, to call himself Lou Cypher. Like Lucifer. Like, ‘Ohhh!’

“Lucifer! What you? With your f****** hands behind your back, singing out of tune?

“Lucifer? I don’t f****** think so mate. I mean, it's not even funny.”

Liam and Noel have been widely rumoured to be heading for an Oasis reunion despite the pair’s war over tweets Liam sent about his brother’s family and in the wake of Oasis’ bitter break-up in 2009 after a bust-up in Paris.

Along with Lucifer, Liam has wanted to be known by another name – John Lennon.

Noel told the Britpop documentary ‘Live Forever’ Liam wanted him to call him John after he told him he thought he was the reincarnation of the late Beatles singer.

Liam said in the same film about believing he “is John Lennon”: “I’m pretty happy with myself actually. It’s just life that’s a bit puzzling, but which is good – ‘Who am I? Where am I? Where do I come from? What was I doing? Where I am going?’

“Yeah, I was John Lennon. And now he’s me.”

He added his favourite Oasis track was ‘Live Forever’ as “it’s about living forever, innit”.

Dad-of-four Liam named his son Lennon after his Beatles hero – but John’s widow Yoko Ono, 90, told him it was a “silly” choice.

He told the Daily Mirror: “Yoko said, ‘I’ve heard you’ve called your son Lennon.’

“I said, ‘Yeah’, she said, ‘Why? Do you not think it’s a bit of a silly name?’”