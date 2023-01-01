Selena Gomez celebrates 31st birthday with star-studded bash

Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday over the weekend by throwing a star-studded party.

The Rare singer posted a carousel of photos from her birthday celebrations on Instagram and the images showed her dancing and posing with party guests including Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera.

Selena also gave fans a look at her birthday outfit - a strapless red minidress with floral appliques - and shared a snap of her being presented with a giant birthday cake lit with sparklers.

In the comments under the post, Paris wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful! So much fun celebrating with you last night!"

The Only Murders in the Building actress continued her birthday celebrations over the weekend by enjoying a private screening of Barbie with her friends followed by a dinner.

Selena marked her birthday on Saturday by asking her fans to donate to the Rare Impact Fund, which is part of her Rare Beauty brand's commitment to raising awareness and increasing access to mental health services for young people.

"I am thankful for so much in my life," she wrote beside a photo of her blowing out candles on a cake. "And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we've been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we've been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.

"This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund."