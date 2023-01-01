Victoria Beckham teases Spice Girls reunion

Victoria Beckham has teased a potential Spice Girls reunion.

On Sunday, the singer formerly known as Posh Spice posted a TikTok video of herself belting out the words to the Spice Girls' hit song Say You'll Be There during a karaoke night in Miami.

"Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come!!" the fashion designer captioned the video.

The TikTok clip also showed Victoria's husband, retired soccer star David Beckham, dancing by her side amid cheers from friends and onlookers.

The former pop star's cryptic caption sparked speculation that the mother of four may reunite with the Spice Girls on tour.

The Instagram account for the popular girl group - comprised of Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Victoria - also fuelled the speculation by reposting the video to their Instagram Stories on Sunday.

"Once a Spice Girl always a Spice Girl," the caption read.

Mel B, aka Scary Spice, previously suggested in a May interview with The Sun that all five of the girls would be gracing the stage again for the first time in 11 years.

"My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually, we are planning on releasing a statement," she told the publication at the time. "What that is, I can't say right now because we're just finishing off perfecting what we're going to be doing together, all five of us, but it's going to be something that the fans are really going to love."

An official announcement on the Spice Girls reunion is yet to be made.