Billie Eilish mourns death of childhood dog

Billie Eilish has paid tribute to her family dog.

The Bad Guy singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to announce the death of Pepper, her family's beloved pet of 15 years.

"Pepper. my life long best friend. i will see you again someday sweet girl," the 21-year-old captioned a slideshow of throwback photos. "You made it 15 years you f**king beast."

The snaps included several childhood snaps of the star cuddling the Pitbull, and posing alongside her family as they all hug the dog.

"I love you. rest easy mama, i'll miss you forever," Billie added. "This is a really hard day."

The Happier Than Ever singer also shared some photos to her Instagram Stories, including a shot of her kissing Pepper's head, which she captioned, "Goodbye my angel."

Billie captioned another snap, "I'll see you again."

Fans rushed to the comments to send their condolences to the star.

One wrote underneath the post, "i'm so so sorry, billie, my heart's just broken. rest in peace, sweet girl. we'll miss you."

The singer's brother and musical partner Finneas, 25, also posted a tribute to their family pet on his own Instagram story.

"Sweet Pepper our dog has, at the ripe old age of 15, transcended her mortal form," he wrote. "A good, good dog who gave our family so much love and was loved by us all in equal measure."